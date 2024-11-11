Health Ministry, WHO begin World Bio Summit in Incheon

Korea's Ministry of Health & Welfare and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday launched the annual World Bio Summit, bringing together health care officials from governments and global organizations to Korea for talks on international cooperation in the health care sector.Under the theme "Future investments for a healthy and secure decade," the event will run through Tuesday in Incheon and be attended by more than 80 representatives from governments and global bodies, according to the Health Ministry."This year's event will provide an opportunity for the world to discuss ways to address future health care crises more flexibly and promptly, based on the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic," Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said."The Korean government will strengthen global cooperation with the WHO to enhance health care security while driving innovation and investment for a healthy and secure future," Cho added.During the event, participants aim to share insights on post-pandemic health care agendas, including establishing a stable global supply chain, training biotech experts and exploring other ways to bolster international cooperation.Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Saia Piukala, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, as well as Laos Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith.On Tuesday, Park will meet Philippe Duneton, the executive director of Unitaid, a global health initiative that provides health care support to developing nations.On the sidelines of the event, the Asian Development Bank, Unitaid, the International Vaccine Institute and the Research Investment for Global Health Technology Foundation will also host seminars and gatherings to promote global cooperation, the health ministry said.Yonhap