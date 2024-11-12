DoubleU Games reports 20% drop in Q3 earnings

DoubleU Games on Tuesday reported its third quarter net income of 40.9 billion won ($29.1 million), down 20.4 percent from a year earlier.The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 54.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.3 percent to 154.1 billion won.The operating profit was 7.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.Yonhap