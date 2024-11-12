 Paw-litically motivated: Hyundai's robot dog deployed for security at Trump's Florida property
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Paw-litically motivated: Hyundai's robot dog deployed for security at Trump's Florida property

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 10:31 Updated: 12 Nov. 2024, 10:35
A robot dog patrolling inside Mar-a-Lago, the residence of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 8, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

A robot dog patrolling inside Mar-a-Lago, the residence of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 8, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

A robot dog, made by a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor, has been deployed to beef up security at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's property in Florida, according to a news report.
 
Made by Boston Dynamics, the remote controlled, four-legged robot was seen patrolling the sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate and it belongs to the U.S. Secret Service, an agency tasked with ensuring the safety of current and former presidents and visiting foreign leaders, the New York Post reported Friday.
 

Related Article

In a New York Post photo, a message of "Do not pet" was written on the robot's legs while its body was equipped with what appeared to be high-tech sensors.
 
The Secret Service confirmed that the robot, known as "Spot," is with the agency, according to The Post.
 
"Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority," an agency spokesperson was quoted by The Post as saying.
 
Beefed-up security around Trump's private property came as security concerns continued due to two assassination attempts during a tumultuous campaign period earlier this year.
 
A demonstration of Boston Dynamics' four-legged robot, Spot, is held during Hyundai Motor and Kia's E-Forest Tech day at the Uiwang R&D Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

A demonstration of Boston Dynamics' four-legged robot, Spot, is held during Hyundai Motor and Kia's E-Forest Tech day at the Uiwang R&D Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

 
Hyundai Motor Group acquired Boston Dynamics in 2020.
 
During the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung said that just like people are carrying mobile phones today, they will carry a Spot one day in the future.

Yonhap
tags Korea Donald Trump Hyundai Motor Group Hyundai

More in Industry

Pizza Hut Korea served a slice of good fortune with court approval for restructuring

Kakao files lawsuit against $11 million fine over data leak

Paw-litically motivated: Hyundai's robot dog deployed for security at Trump's Florida property

DoubleU Games reports 20% drop in Q3 earnings

NHN reports $78.7 million Q3 loss despite record sales

Related Stories

Euisun Chung named chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai unveils proposed landmark skyscrapers as Seoul holds out on approval

Hyundai to spend 5.2 trillion won to electrify auto industry's supply chain

Kia logs record operating profit for Q1 despite decline in sales

Hyundai Motor to invest $51 billion, hire 80,000 by 2026
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)