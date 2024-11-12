Paw-litically motivated: Hyundai's robot dog deployed for security at Trump's Florida property

A robot dog, made by a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor, has been deployed to beef up security at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's property in Florida, according to a news report.Made by Boston Dynamics, the remote controlled, four-legged robot was seen patrolling the sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate and it belongs to the U.S. Secret Service, an agency tasked with ensuring the safety of current and former presidents and visiting foreign leaders, the New York Post reported Friday.In a New York Post photo, a message of "Do not pet" was written on the robot's legs while its body was equipped with what appeared to be high-tech sensors.The Secret Service confirmed that the robot, known as "Spot," is with the agency, according to The Post."Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority," an agency spokesperson was quoted by The Post as saying.Beefed-up security around Trump's private property came as security concerns continued due to two assassination attempts during a tumultuous campaign period earlier this year.Hyundai Motor Group acquired Boston Dynamics in 2020.During the CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung said that just like people are carrying mobile phones today, they will carry a Spot one day in the future.Yonhap