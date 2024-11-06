 Defense Ministry website hit by DDoS attack
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Defense Ministry website hit by DDoS attack

Published: 06 Nov. 2024, 09:32 Updated: 06 Nov. 2024, 10:11
  • 기자 사진
  • SARAH KIM
A screen capture of the Ministry of National Defense website buffering amid a DDoS attack. [YONHAP]

A screen capture of the Ministry of National Defense website buffering amid a DDoS attack. [YONHAP]

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense website was hit by a cyberattack, the ministry confirmed Wednesday.  
 
The Defense Ministry said a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was launched on its homepage starting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.  
 
The military said it immediately responded and the Defense Ministry website is currently operating normally.  
 

Related Article

Access to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) website was also unstable Wednesday morning, and the military said the Cyber Operations Command and related agencies are checking whether a DDoS attack is in progress.
 
A DDoS attack occurs when hackers crash a webpage by flooding the servers that run the site with excessive traffic, overwhelming its connection bandwidth and crowding out normal users.  
 
The Defense Ministry is working on identifying who was behind the DDoS attack.
 
On Monday, the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) warned local organizations and businesses of a rising risk of cyberattacks related to North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia.
 
It warned that South Korean organizations face increased cybersecurity risks, including DDoS attacks, amid the Russia-Ukraine war.  
 
This hinted at the possibility that there could be cyberattacks made against South Korean agencies and entities originating from Russia or North Korea.
 

BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Defense Ministry cyberattack DDoS Joint Chiefs of Staff hackers

More in Defense

South conducts missile interception drills in reaction to North's recent launches

Defense Ministry website hit by DDoS attack

South Korea to hold live-fire missile drills in response to North's recent launches

Russian hackers threaten to target South Korea, claim to have attacked site storing Ukrainian grain

U.S. approves potential sale of early warning aircraft to boost Korea's recon capabilities

Related Stories

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

Yoon Suk-yeol drops by neighbors, Defense Ministry, JCS

South to strengthen deterrence against North's threats

Korean military unit takes part in rice harvesting in South Sudan

Yoon's relocation causes headaches for Defense Ministry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)