Hikers, sightseers miffed as leaves turn color late this autumn



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

Leaves are changing hues later than usual this autumn, delaying peak fall foliage in mountain ranges across the country even in early November.Of 21 prominent mountains nationwide, only 11 have reached peak seasonal foliage as of Tuesday, according to the national weather agency’s monitoring report on Wednesday. The report means that nearly half the mountains have yet to see their peak fall colors.The delay of fall foliage was attributed to the belated end of a grueling heat wave this year, which continued to mid-September this year. Cooler temperatures help leaves more vividly turn color.This year, every month — January to October — was hotter than in previous years. The Korea Forest Service forecast that this year’s autumn foliage would occur belatedly, saying average temperatures between June and August were 1.3 degrees Celsius higher than the average between 2009 and 2023.The country’s central and northern regions typically saw peak autumnal foliage between mid-October and early November, and the southern regions did so between late-October and mid-November, except for this year.The Korea Meteorological Administration declares a “beginning” of foliage when 20 percent of leaves on a mountain turn autumnal colors. The “peak” is declared when 80 percent of leaves are in fall colors.Mount Naejang — which stretches across the two Jeolla provinces — saw a beginning of autumn foliage on Oct. 31, 11 days later than the previous year. The mountain has yet to see its peak fall colors.An official from the Korea National Park Service of Mount Naejang said that “visitors who had wished to see autumn foliage shared their disappointment with the office,” adding that the office constantly received inquiry calls about the peak season.Mount Worak in the central region also saw a start of autumn foliage on Oct. 21 and reached its peak on Tuesday. The foliage began nine days later than average years, and the peak came 12 days later.Autumn foliage on Seoul’s Mount Bukhan started eight days later than average years and reached its peak on Monday — a week of delay compared to previous years. Both the beginning and peak of the foliage were the latest on record since observations began in 1986.The forest service said seasonal foliage of peak dates have been delayed by 0.39 days for maple trees and 0.45 days for ginkgo trees over the last decade, adding that rising temperatures are a key reason.BY LEE HAY-JUNE, LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]