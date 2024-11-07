Politicians across Korea's political spectrum congratulate Trump on U.S. election victory



CHO JUNG-WOO

cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr

South Korean politicians from both sides of the aisle congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the race for the White House, expressing hope that his comeback will further strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance.People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon on Thursday said that the former president’s return presents both “risks and opportunities” for Seoul in multiple areas, including the economy and security.Speaking at a supreme council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, Han highlighted that Trump’s stated views on Asia and the world during his convention speech would “uphold peace and promote growth” rather than hinder or threaten South Korea's development.The PPP leader also emphasized that a “strong South Korea-U.S. alliance would serve as a robust foundation for the growth of both countries,” adding that the Yoon Suk Yeol government has “productively restored” the alliance over the past two and a half years.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also extended his congratulations, advising the South Korean government to “reaffirm” its strong alliance with the United States as it prepares to engage with a new administration.While congratulating the U.S. president-elect, the liberal Democratic Party (DP) called on the Yoon government to “immediately scrap its plans to deploy military forces and provide weapons” to Ukraine.Speaking during a policy meeting on Thursday, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae pointed to a potential shift in the trajectory of the war in Ukraine following the U.S. election, citing Trump’s campaign pledge to end the conflict.“What would be the point of sending military forces or providing weapons at this point?” he asked, stressing that significant shifts are expected in international affairs and Seoul's ties with Washington.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on the same day emphasized that South Korea will work to further deepen its relationship with the incoming U.S. administration, despite concerns about how Trump’s re-election might impact the alliance and domestic industries.“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thoroughly prepared for the incoming U.S. administration, looking beyond the presidential election. We have maintained close cooperation with relevant teams and embassies, as well as experts in academia and industry,” Cho said during an interagency meeting of foreign, industry and finance ministers on Thursday."Key figures in Trump’s circle we met have emphasized their bipartisan and unwavering support for our alliance with the United States and our trilateral cooperation with Japan,” he added.Cho noted that coordination with allies will be essential as Washington navigates security challenges, such as the nuclear threat from North Korea, military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow and the ongoing war in Ukraine.“I am confident that we will be able to forge an even closer relationship with the new U.S. administration,” Cho said, adding that the ministry has “deployed all diplomatic assets to establish a solid foundation for cooperation.”Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon echoed the sentiment, stressing that South Korea itself must continue to grow stronger while also reinforcing the alliance with the United States.“Regardless of who becomes U.S. president, the United States is Korea’s only ally with vital importance for our security and diplomacy,” Oh wrote on his Facebook account.“While we further solidify the South Korea-U.S. alliance, we must not neglect efforts to strengthen ourselves,” he said, noting that a stronger South Korea will command greater respect from the incoming Trump administration.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]