Binggrae to submit milk container for cultural heritage status

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 18:02
Binggrae's banana-flavored milk is on display at a supermarket in Seoul [NEWS1]

Binggrae is in the process of submitting its banana-flavored milk container to be designated as state-registered cultural heritage.


The company told Yonhap that it is “at the stage of collecting evidence” to apply for the designation on Sunday but that it has not yet decided when it will submit the application.
 
The Korea Heritage Service grants the state-registered cultural heritage designation to significant architecture and items from the early-modern and modern eras. 
 
Binggrae launched its banana-flavored milk in 1974 and has maintained its container since its launch. The container was designed to mimic the Korean moon jar, popular during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), according to Binggrae, in an attempt to make the product more upmarket.
 
The jar is also made out of semitranslucent polystyrene plastic to differentiate it from conventional glass and vinyl milk jars. 
 
Current buildings designated as state-registered cultural heritage include former National Assembly Building and the former United States Cultural Center, both located in Jung District, central Seoul. Certain commercial products, such as Hyundai Motor's 1975 Pony, LG Electronics' television from 1966 and Samsung Electronics' 64k dynamic random access memory from 1983, also have the title.
 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
