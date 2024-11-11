A presidential apology still detached from reality (KOR)

Last Thursday’s televised press conference by President Yoon Suk Yeol marking the midpoint of his five-year term was possibly the last chance for the government to regain political clout amid the president’s sinking approval rating. The apology and bowing of the head were there, but overall, it ended without a resonance or reassurance.The president showed his usual confidence, suggesting his insensitivity to the urgency and gravity of the circumstances he faces. He came up with a Band-Aid when a surgical operation was needed. His narrative full of self-righteousness and egocentric interpretation confirmed his aloofness to public sentiment.His apology was less convincing because what he was apologizing for was not clear. A reporter pointed out that his apology could be “misunderstood,” as he was squeezing out an apology from outside pressure, although he didn’t feel the need for it. The Q&A session that lasted more than two hours only generated “buts” and “anyway, I’m sorry.”The bone of contention was on the allegations and scandals related to first lady Kim Keon Hee. But there was no change in his defense of his wife. He admitted that she had not behaved wisely, but added unnecessary excuses such as “she was too naive.”The president said that his wife advising him to be gentler toward his aides couldn’t be deemed “interfering with state affairs.” Yoon even said that the definition of “abuse of power” should be redefined if behaviors to help him govern better fall into that category. His pleasantry about whether such advice could be considered “meddling” or “power abuse” — and his claim that some are trying to demonize his wife to target him — were maladroit. He sounded more resentful than remorseful. Some could even wonder if he really needs approval from his wife to make a public apology.The president continued to disagree with the demands for stopping his wife from making public appearances and performing activities. He also postponed the reshuffle of the presidential staff and Cabinet until next year’s budgetary bill passes and the next U.S. President Donald Trump is sworn in.Yoon does not seem to be aware that endeavors to regain public confidence are most imperative for his government. Although he was heard clearly ordering the nomination of Kim Young-sun as a candidate to run in a by-election for a legislative seat in a taped conversation, the president denied ever interfering in party nominations.The president did bow before the people and did not shy away from any questions from reporters. But Yoon must meet with the people and veterans of various sectors to listen and be humble before various voices to reflect them in governance.윤석열 대통령의 어제 회견은 지지율 19%로 하락한 현 정부가 소생할 수 있는 천금의 기회였다. 모두가 관심을 갖고 지켜봤고, 대통령실 주변에서도 "화끈한 게 나올 것"이라며 기대도 갖게 했다. 그러나 결국 허전하고 실망스러운 회견이었다. 대통령 특유의 소탈함은 넘쳤지만, 현 상황에 대한 절박함과 심각함을 찾아보기 힘들었다. 응급수술이 필요한데, 달랑 소화제 하나 처방받은 느낌이다.대부분의 사안을 자기중심적으로 해명하며 자기합리화를 하다 보니 민심과는 공감의 차이가 확연했다. '사과'를 하긴 했지만 무엇을, 왜 사과하는지가 전혀 와 닿지 않았다. 회견 말미에 한 기자가 "두루뭉술하고 포괄적 사과인데, 마치 사과하지 않아도 될 만한 일인데 바깥에서 시끄러우니 사과하는 것 같다는 오해를 살 것 같다"고 한 질문이 오늘의 핵심을 찔렀다. 두 시간을 훌쩍 넘겼지만 '어쨌든 사과'만 덩그러니 남았다.핵심은 김건희 여사 의혹과 구설이었다. 하지만 대통령의 인식엔 달라진 게 별로 없었다. "처신이 올바르지 못했다"고 하면서도 "휴대전화를 바꿔야 했는데" "순진한 면도 있어서" 등 변명에 가까운 곁가지 이야기들만 이어갔다. 오히려 "'요즘 참모들 야단을 많이 친다는데 좀 부드럽게 해'라고 하는 걸 국정 관여라 할 수 없다" "국정 잘하길 바라고 하는 일들을 국정농단이라 하면 그건 국어사전을 다시 정의해야 한다" 등 국민 마음을 달래기보단 아내만 감싸고, 국민을 가르치려는 표현들이 더 부각됐다. "(김 여사가) 가서 사과 제대로 하라고 했다. 이것도 국정 관여고 국정 농단은 아니겠죠" "나를 타깃으로 하는 사람들이 아내를 악마화했다"는 말 또한 매우 적절치 못했다. 국민은 행간에서 "아, 대통령은 미안해 하기보단 억울해 하고 있구나" "아 혹시 사과도 아내의 허가를 받는 건가"란 생각을 하지 않았을까.김 여사의 대외 활동 중단 요구에 기존 입장에서 한 발짝도 물러서지 않은 것이나, 대통령실 및 내각의 인적 쇄신을 예산안 마련과 미국의 트럼프 대통령 당선을 이유로 뒤로 넘긴 것 또한 안타깝다. 과연 무엇이 국정 쇄신과 민심 수습의 최우선 순위인지조차 잘 모르고 있는 게 아닐까. 또 "김영선이 좀 해줘라"는 육성 녹음이 공개된 마당에 "누구를 공천을 줘라 이런 얘기는 해 본 적이 없다"고 한 것도 어리둥절한 해명이었다.몹시 아쉬운 회견이었지만 평가할 대목도 있다. 어찌됐건 공식적으로 머리를 숙여 사과는 했다. 주제 가리지 않고 가감없이 질문을 받기도 했다. 문제는 여기서 그쳐선 곤란하다는 점이다. 회견이든, 간담회든 자주 국민과 소통의 접점을 마련해야 한다. 또 각계 원로를 폭넓게 만나 현 위기를 극복할 지혜와 쓴소리를 경청하고, 이후 국정에 적극 반영하길 바란다.