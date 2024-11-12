Sharpen the edge, fuel reform, dump populism (KOR)

Two and half years ago, the Yoon Suk Yeol presidency was launched on the two pillars of free democracy and market economy. On the economic front, the presidential office and the government may take pride in the escalation of the economy’s rank through the president’s summit diplomacy, the conservative government’s self-restraint in fiscal spending and the debut of Korean bonds in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI).If you look at the data, the Yoon administration’s economic performance was not so bad. The rise in the consumer price index that hit above 5 percent in 2022 has recently dived under 2 percent, enabling the Bank of Korea to shift away from its restrictive currency policy last month. Exports have been extending gains for the 13th straight month. The employment rate last month hit a record high of 63.3 percent while the jobless rate plunged to 2.1 percent, the lowest for September.But the sanguinity cannot be found in the everyday economy. The strain from the mounting household debt and high prices of household goods dampen purchasing power. Domestic demand has become lethargic, generating little growth in the economy. Against a dismal growth of 1.4 percent last year, the GDP contracted 0.2 percent in the second quarter and edged up only 0.1 percent in the third quarter. The government inevitably would have to downgrade its annual growth estimate from its earlier 2.6 percent.Policies were more disappointing. The government’s hands-off promise went out of tune with its populist actions. The flip-flops over taxing on financial investment income, changing other tax codes and drawing up a real estate policy only fueled confusion in the market. The extended oil tax cut and a freeze in household power bills also worsened the shortfall in tax collection and exacerbated the deficit of Kepco, the state-run electricity company. Meddling in the rate policy, caps on wireless bills and consumer good prices ended up distorting the market.Lessons must be learned from the economic mismanagement in the earlier half of Yoon’s term, as the latter half could be worse. Fiscal spending cannot be relied on to stimulate domestic demand due to the tax shortfall for two consecutive years. Reinforcement in protectionist policies under Trump 2.0 may cause headwinds for our exports that are solely driving the growth of this country.The government, enterprises and politics must work together to strengthen the efficiency and competitiveness of Korean products and industries to survive the intensifying competition on the international stage. Labor and education reforms should be expedited to improve our fundamentals. The government must forgo populist temptation to buttress fiscal health through outlay rationalization and better resilience against external volatilities.윤석열 정부는 자유민주주의와 시장경제를 국정 철학으로 내걸었었다. 대통령실과 정부는 정상 외교에 따른 경제 성과와 건전재정 유지, 세계국채지수(WGBI) 편입 등을 강조하며 위안을 삼고 있지만, 국민이 피부로 느끼는 경기는 팍팍하기 그지없다.지표와 수치로만 보면 지난 2년6개월의 경제 성적표를 나쁘다고만 할 수는 없다. 물가와 고용, 수출 등은 나름 선방했다. 출범 초기 5%를 넘던 소비자물가 상승률은 최근 1%대로 낮아졌다. 물가가 잡히며 한국은행은 지난달 금리 인하에 나섰다. 수출도 지난해 10월 증가로 전환한 뒤 지난달까지 13개월 연속 상승세를 이어가고 있다. 지난 9월 고용률(63.3%)은 역대 최고, 실업률(2.1%)은 역대 최저를 기록했다.하지만 이런 온기가 경제 전반으로 퍼지지 않았다. 가계 빚 부담이 늘고 생활물가가 오르면서 소비 여력은 줄었다. 가계 등이 씀씀이를 줄이며 내수는 침체에 빠졌다. 성장률도 지지부진하다. 지난해(1.4%) 성장률 쇼크에 지난 2분기(-0.2%)와 3분기(0.1%) 성장률도 맥을 못 추고 있다. 정부의 올해 성장률 전망치(2.6%) 하향 조정은 불가피하다.성적표도 썩 마음에 들진 않지만, 더 아쉬운 건 경제 정책이다. 시장경제를 표방했지만 포퓰리즘 정책을 펼치며 엇박자를 이어갔다. 금융투자세 폐지를 비롯, 세제와 부동산 정책과 관련한 오락가락 행보에 시장의 혼란은 이어졌다. 민생 지원 명목의 유류세 인하와 가정용 전기요금 동결 등의 조치는 세수 부족과 한전의 부실을 더 키웠다. 금리와 통신비·소비재 가격 인상을 막기 위한 시장 개입은 오히려 시장 왜곡을 야기했다.남은 2년6개월은 지난 시행착오를 교훈 삼아 다가올 어려움에 현명하게 대비해야만 한다. 2년 연속 이어진 세수 결손으로 재정지출을 통한 내수 부양은 어려운 상황이다. 도널드 트럼프의 대통령 당선으로 보호무역 장벽이 더 높아지며 우리 경제의 성장 엔진인 수출도 타격을 피할 수 없을 조짐이다. 경쟁과 효율이란 키워드를 놓치지 않으며, 국가 간 무한 경쟁에서 살아남을 수 있을 산업 경쟁력 강화를 위해 기업과 정부, 정치권 모두 총력전에 나서야 한다. 노동과 교육 개혁 등을 통한 체질 개선도 서둘러야 한다. 또한 정부는 포퓰리즘을 버리고 세수에 맞춘 ‘지출 다이어트’를 통해 대외 환경의 불확실성에 대응할 수 있는 태세를 갖춰야 한다. 임기 후반 경제의 성패가 여기에 달렸다.