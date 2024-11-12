Tacking challenges from a maverick ‘hero’ (KOR)

People in North America have been unsettled over the U.S. presidential election for months, and now it has ended with Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. It was an unfavorable race for Vice President Kamala Harris in many ways, as she started the campaign belatedly after President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy. Watching Trump clench his fists and shout “Fight! fight!” after the assassination attempt, I couldn’t shake off the feeling that the game was over.Trump became a classic hero who came back from a symbolic death. Harris was a woman of color and couldn't break the glass ceiling after Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential bid and gave way to the maverick with 34 felony convictions. Trump’s behavior of not being bound to social norms is also a trait of an ancient hero. Heracles, who had murdered his wife and children and impregnated 50 daughters of Thespius, was one of the most revered heroes by the Greeks.The political balance created by the uniquely American two-party system since Bill Clinton has been determined by a mere few percent of the votes. In an extremely divided society, it is important to appeal to a small number of undecided voters for their support.However, as “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)” policies stemming from the Black Lives Matter movement and “progressive” changes overly catering to the interests of a small number of people became the political mainstream after Covid-19, many increasingly feel discontent. The Democratic Party is no longer recognized as a party protecting the working class, but as a corrupt “elite party” that colluded with the mainstream media only to check political incorrectness.Above all, Harris’ defeat exposed the incompetence of American intellectuals. Democrats have a lot of work to do to restore public sentiment in the future. The world is bracing for the economic impact of Trump’s protectionism. In the meantime, Korea will have to avoid war and build a path toward the inter-Korean peace sought by Trump by coaxing him.몇달 동안 북미 시민들을 마음 졸이게 한 미 대선이 도널드 트럼프의 완승으로 끝났다. 조 바이든 대통령이 후보에서 물러나면서 캠페인을 뒤늦게 시작한 카멀라 해리스 부통령에겐 여러모로 불리한 상황에서 치른 경쟁이었다. 암살 시도 때 피를 흘리며 “싸우자, 싸우자!” 하고 주먹을 흔들며 퇴장하는 트럼프의 모습을 보면서 나는 마음속으로 게임이 끝났구나 하는 느낌을 떨쳐버릴 수 없었다.트럼프는 상징적 죽음을 겪고 부활한 고전적 히어로가 됐다. 유색인종 여성 해리스는 힐러리 클린턴에 이어 유리천장을 여전히 깨지 못했고, 34건의 중범죄 유죄선고를 지닌 ‘매버릭(독불장군)’ 트럼프에게 자리를 내주었다. 사회적인 규범에 얽매이지 않는 그의 행동은 고대영웅의 특징이기도 하다. 아내와 자식을 모두 살해하고 테스피오스의 딸 50명을 임신시킨 헤라클레스는 그리스인들이 가장 널리 섬기는 영웅이었다.빌 클린턴 이후 미국 특유의 양당제가 만들어낸 정치적 균형은 고작 득표율 몇%의 차이로 승부가 결정난다. 극도로 양분화된 사회에선 그만큼 소수의 부동층에게 지지를 호소하는 게 중요하다. 하지만 코로나 직후 ‘BLM(흑인인권보호)’ 운동에서 비롯된 ‘DEI(다양성ㆍ공정성ㆍ포용성)’ 정책이나, 소수의 이해에 지나치게 영합하는 ‘진보적’ 변화가 정치주류를 이루는 현실에 대한 불만감이 늘어난다. 민주당은 더 이상 서민을 보호하는 당이 아니라 주류언론과 공모해 정치적 발언의 검열에 골몰하는 부패한 '엘리트 당'으로 인식된다.무엇보다도 해리스의 패배는 미국지성의 무능을 노출시켰다. 앞으로 민주당은 민심을 회복하기 위해 할 일이 많다. 전세계가 트럼프의 보호무역주의가 가져올 경제적 타격에 대해 대비 중이다. 그 와중에 우리는 전쟁을 피하고 그가 지향하는 남북평화의 길을 잘 달래가며 구축해야 할 것이다.