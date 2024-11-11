The return of ‘the king of knowledge’ (KOR)

“Is Dong Wang returning?” This was the title of an article by a Chinese economic news outlet on the election of Donald Trump. “Dong Wang” means “the king of knowledge.” As Trump frequently says, “No one knows better than I do.” Chinese internet users made a meme out of his know-it-all attitude. The popular phrase was listed in the encyclopedia of Baidu, China’s largest portal site.Chinese people are showing keen interest in “the Return of the King of Knowledge.” On Chinese social media network Weibo, #USPresidentialElection had an accumulated views of 1.8 billion in 24 hours, with more than 4 billion comments. Related keywords — such as the transliterations of Trump, President Trump, and Chuan Jianguo, meaning unintentionally helping China with mistakes — all reflect Chinese people’s love and hate towards Trump.The response from the Chinese authorities is a stark contrast. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a written statement on its website on Nov. 6 saying that it respects the choice of the American people and congratulates Mr. Trump on his election as president. During a regular briefing that afternoon, the foreign ministry reiterated China’s formal responses to the U.S. presidential election and Trump. State media are refraining from commenting on the election as they want to first calculate what changes Trump’s election will bring.In the meantime, China swiftly moved underwater. Chinese President Xi Jinping called Trump on the day when Trump declared victory and congratulated him. It is clearly different from the 2016 election, when Xi sent a message instead of making a phone call, and the 2020 election, when Xi congratulated Biden two weeks after the election. The latest phone conversation was first reported by CNN, quoting an official. State media later only reported that Xi had sent a congratulatory message.China has mixed feelings as the second Trump administration approaches. Trump already vowed to impose a 60 percent tariff on all imports from China. China has to be sensitive about the level of sanctions Trump will impose against China. That’s a huge burden for China as the nation prepares a large-scale economic stimulus package.It is noteworthy that Xi’s message to Trump included this wording — “Cooperation benefits everyone while a fight hurts everyone.” I wonder how the returning “King of Knowledge” will respond.“다시 ‘둥왕(懂王)’이 돌아오는가”한 중국 경제매체가 도널드 트럼프 미국 공화당 후보의 대통령 당선 소식을 전하며 뽑은 제목이다. 둥왕은 ‘이해’와 ‘왕’을 합친 단어로 ‘뭐든 다 알고 있는 왕’이라는 뜻이다. 말버릇처럼 ‘나보다 더 잘 아는 사람은 없다’고 말해온 트럼프를 표현하는 중국 누리꾼들의 ‘밈’(meme·인터넷 유행 콘텐트)이다. 최대 포털 바이두(百度) 백과사전에 인터넷 유행어로 등재될 만큼 널리 쓰인다.‘둥왕의 귀환’에 대한 중국인들의 관심은 상당히 뜨겁다. 중국 최대 소셜미디어 웨이보(微博)에선 7일 오전 기준 '#미국대선'이라는 해시태그의 최근 24시간 누적 조회 수가 18억 건에 달했다. 댓글도 40억 건이 넘었다. 이름을 음역한 ‘트터리(特不靠譜, 트럼프+엉터리)’, ‘트통령(特大統領, 트럼프+대통령)’에 본인 의도와는 다른 말실수와 행동으로 중국을 돕는다는 ‘촨젠궈(川建國) 동지’ 모두 트럼프에 대한 중국인의 애증과 맞닿아 있다.중국 당국 반응은 이와는 크게 대조적이다. 외교부는 6일 밤늦게 홈페이지에 “미국 인민의 선택을 존중한다”며 "트럼프 선생의 대통령 당선에 축하의 뜻을 표한다"는 내용의 서면 입장문을 올렸다. 앞서 같은 날 오후 정례 브리핑에서는 미국 대선과 트럼프에 관한 질문에 원론적인 답변만 반복했다. 관영 매체들은 일단 미 대선에 대한 논평을 자제하는 분위기다. 트럼프 당선이 앞으로 어떤 변화를 가져올지 계산 먼저 해보겠다는 의도가 보인다.그러면서도 물밑에선 발 빠르게 움직였다. 시진핑 국가주석이 트럼프의 승리 선언 당일 전화를 걸어 축하 인사를 건넨 것이다. 2016년 대선 당시엔 트럼프에 통화 대신 축하 전문을 보내고 2020년 대선 땐 2주 넘게 지나 바이든에 축하를 보냈던 것과는 확연히 다른 모양새다. 통화 사실은 중국 측이 아닌 미 CNN의 당국자 인용 보도로 처음 알려졌다. 관영 매체들은 한참 뒤 시 주석이 축전을 보냈다는 소식만 전했다.‘트럼프 2기’를 맞이하는 중국의 속내는 복잡하다. 이미 “중국에 60%의 관세를 물리겠다”고 공언해온 트럼프다. 트럼프가 내걸 대 중국 제재 수위에 촉각이 곤두설 수밖에 없다. 대규모 경제 부양책을 준비 중인 중국으로선 부담이다. 당장 전국인민대표대회(전인대) 상무위원회가 세부 내용을 결정해 8일 발표한다. 트럼프를 향한 시 주석의 축전에 담긴 ‘협력하면 모두에 이롭고(合則兩利) 싸우면 모두가 다친다(鬪則俱傷)’는 글귀가 눈에 띈다. 돌아온 '둥왕'의 답변은 무엇이 될까.