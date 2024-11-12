 Pearl Abyss reports $5.6 million loss in Q3 as sales slump
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Pearl Abyss reports $5.6 million loss in Q3 as sales slump

Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 09:36
The corporate logo of Pearl Abyss [PEARL ABYSS]

The corporate logo of Pearl Abyss [PEARL ABYSS]

Korean game maker Pearl Abyss said Tuesday it has shifted to loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on sluggish sales.
 
Net loss for the July-September period came to 7.8 billion won ($5.6 million), compared with a net profit of 14.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

 
It also swung to an operating loss of 9.2 billion won, compared with a profit of 2.1 billion won a year ago, and sales decreased 6.4 percent on year to 79.5 billion won.
 
The company said revenue from its flagship massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) title Black Desert dropped 21 percent to 54 billion won, while sales of spaceship game series Eve gained 28 percent to 20.5 billion won.
 
By region, North America and Europe accounted for a combined 56 percent of total sales, while Asia took up 24 percent and South Korea 20 percent.
 
Pearl Abyss said it plans to make new updates in Black Desert and the Eve series and release a new game title for PCs and consoles, Crimson Desert, to improve sales.

Yonhap
tags Korea PearlAbyss

More in Industry

Pizza Hut Korea served a slice of good fortune with court approval for restructuring

Kakao files lawsuit against $11 million fine over data leak

Paw-litically motivated: Hyundai's robot dog deployed for security at Trump's Florida property

DoubleU Games reports 20% drop in Q3 earnings

NHN reports $78.7 million Q3 loss despite record sales

Related Stories

North Korea issues directive for artillery brigades as tensions with South rise

North Korea holds first national cadres conference amid border flood crisis

North Korea sends trash balloons toward South for second consecutive day

North's Kim Jong-un calls Yoon an 'abnormal man,' threatens nuclear mobilization

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)