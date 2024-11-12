Pearl Abyss reports $5.6 million loss in Q3 as sales slump

Korean game maker Pearl Abyss said Tuesday it has shifted to loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on sluggish sales.Net loss for the July-September period came to 7.8 billion won ($5.6 million), compared with a net profit of 14.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.It also swung to an operating loss of 9.2 billion won, compared with a profit of 2.1 billion won a year ago, and sales decreased 6.4 percent on year to 79.5 billion won.The company said revenue from its flagship massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) title Black Desert dropped 21 percent to 54 billion won, while sales of spaceship game series Eve gained 28 percent to 20.5 billion won.By region, North America and Europe accounted for a combined 56 percent of total sales, while Asia took up 24 percent and South Korea 20 percent.Pearl Abyss said it plans to make new updates in Black Desert and the Eve series and release a new game title for PCs and consoles, Crimson Desert, to improve sales.Yonhap