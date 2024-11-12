Actor Byeon Woo-seok to perform 'Lovely Runner' track at MAMA Awards

Actor Byeon Woo-seok will sing “Sudden Shower,” a soundtrack from the tvN drama “Lovely Runner,” at this year’s MAMA Awards on Nov. 23 in Osaka.Byeon, who will also be an award presenter at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 22, gained much popularity this year for his role as Ryu Seon-jae, the lead vocalist of the fictional band Eclipse in “Lovely Runner.”The song “Sudden Shower,” which he performed in the drama, reached No. 199 on the Billboard Global 200 chart in June. During a special performance, dubbed “MAMA Awards Exclusive Stage,” Byeon will perform the song live.This year’s MAMA Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 (local time) and at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Nov. 22 and 23. The event will be broadcast on Mnet, Mnet's K-pop YouTube channel and Mnet Plus.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]