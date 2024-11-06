'Hedwig' creator John Cameron Mitchell to hold concerts on Christmas
John Cameron Mitchell, the maker and star of the musical comedy "Hedwig," is set to hold concerts in Seoul on Christmas.
On Dec. 24 and 25, Mitchell will perform iconic numbers from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" (2001) as well as some K-pop hits, songs from his later films and tracks by glam-rock icon David Bowie at Blue Square MasterCard Hall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, musical production company Show Note said Wednesday.
Band Angry Inch, which has played the music for every production of the musical "Hedwig" in Korea, and local musical actor J-Min, who has played Hedwig's love interest Yitzhak for four musical productions in Korea, will be joining Mitchell on both days of the concert.
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch" is a memoir about an East German genderqueer singer named Hedwig Robinson and her former lover and bandmate who stole her songs.
Michell's movie "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," which he directed, wrote, and starred in as the namesake protagonist, was an adaptation of the 1998 musical of the same name. It opened as an off-Broadway production and ran for over 800 shows before closing in 2000. The musical first opened in Korea in 2005, and there have since been 14 productions across the country.
"I was greatly inspired by the success of the show in Korea, and it is how I began dreaming of bringing it to Broadway," Mitchell told Show Note. The Broadway production of "Hedwig" debuted in 2014, starring Emmy-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris.
Mitchell has previously performed in Korea in 2007, 2009 and 2018.
Tickets to the upcoming concerts open on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. on Interpark Ticket.
