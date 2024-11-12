Magician Lee Eun-gyeol takes inspiration from old sci-fi film for new show 'Melies Illusion'

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Lee Eun-gyeol, the first Korean magician to win the prestigious FISM World Championship of Magic in 2006, has returned with his latest show, “Melies Illusion.”Launched on Nov. 9, “Melies Illusion” is a multigenre performance blending theater, magic, video art, mime and masked drama. The show is Lee’s homage to French magician and filmmaker Georges Melies, presenting a nonverbal cine-performance inspired by the visionary artist who directed “A Trip to the Moon” from 1902 — the first science fiction film in history.In 2009, Lee, sharing a deep interest in Melies, collaborated with media artist Jung Yeon-doo to create “Cinemagician,” a show combining film and magic. An earlier version of “Melies Illusion” debuted first in 2016 and has evolved through various showcases and incubation programs. The latest version features enhancements in structure and visual art, making it an even richer experience.“Magic is only focused on results, which is why I want to show my process through something else. This performance is a piece that highlights that process,” said Lee during a press conference at the LG Arts Center on Nov. 12 in Gangseo District, western Seoul.Despite being a renowned magician in the country, he is embracing new challenges that push boundaries, going beyond traditional magic shows to showcase his skills and artistry in fresh, innovative ways.“Even though I’m in the public eye often, I still feel fear. But facing what’s inside oneself is crucial as a creator,” he said.“When I become something external to myself, I feel empty. I want to present something of high quality that truly reflects me. I aim to showcase unique aspects of magic, engaging audiences by tapping into what resonates with them,” he added.Reflecting on his fascination with Melies, he shared what inspired him to theme his show around Melies's science fiction work.“It’s incredible that what was once mere imagination in ‘A Trip to the Moon’ has practically become reality. The fact that human desire and imagination were first portrayed on screen and then came true is truly fascinating.”Through his latest show, Lee seeks to expand magic beyond mere displays of skill and delve deeper into storytelling.“A simple magic show can display my flair, but with this piece, I can share my story with the audience. The closer magic gets to the impossible, the more audiences are thrilled. But reality doesn’t always align with that. Through storytelling, I want to connect more deeply with the public,” Lee said.“I don’t like being confined within the realm of magic. I’m making small changes every day to advance and improve. I’m striving to break limits and use magic from a fresh perspective,”Lee also has ambitions to perform abroad and reach international audiences.“There are many audiences overseas, but it’s challenging to attract them. I’ve been making efforts to engage global audiences, traveling internationally to observe performances and understand the atmosphere. This work was created with a strong desire to present it abroad.”“I’m using globally popular content to reach people in all corners of the world. My goal is to create something entirely unique by incorporating fresh perspectives and techniques, such as chroma keying and other film-related skills,” he explained.When asked about his hopes for the audience, Lee said he encourages them to interpret the show without prejudice.“I hope they come without any preconceptions. I don’t want them to expect something based on the name Lee Eun-gyeol or the theme of movies. I want them to come up with reflections and interpretations on the spot,” he said.“Children are constantly curious and see things from different angles. When adults judge with preconceived notions, they risk misunderstanding. I hope they come with an open mind.”Lee's show “Melies Illusion” runs through Nov. 17 at LG Arts Center.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]