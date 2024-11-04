South Jeolla to offer money to qualified foreigners who move to depopulated areas

The South Jeolla provincial government will offer 600,000 won ($438) to foreigners who settle in its depopulated areas through the regional visa program, according to its announcement on Monday.The designated counties include Yeongam, Haenam, Goheung, Jangheung, Gokseong and Boseong.Individuals who hold either the Regional Specialized Residency Visa (F-2-R) or Regional-specialized Family of Overseas Korean Visa (F-4-R), obtained through the regional specialized visa program with the province’s recommendation, will be eligible for the fund.The regional specialized visa program, implemented by the Ministry of Justice, encourages foreigners, overseas compatriots and their families to live in areas experiencing population decline by granting them specialized visas for a specific period.Under this program, visa holders are required to work in industries facing labor shortages and must reside in the depopulated areas for at least five years.To register for the settlement fund, applicants can visit the departments responsible for foreign policies at their local county offices.“The settlement fund is expected to assist the stable settlement of foreigners with regional specialized visas who relocate to Sout Jeolla,” said Kim Myung-shin, head of the Population and Youth Immigration Bureau of South Jeolla Provincial Office.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]