NewJeans to perform at music festival Countdown Japan on New Year's Eve

Girl group NewJeans will perform at Countdown Japan, one of Japan's largest year-end music festivals on Dec. 31 as the first K-pop group to take part in the event, its agency ADOR said on Wednesday.Scheduled to take place from Dec. 28 to 31 at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, Countdown Japan has been one of the largest music festivals in the Japanese music scene since 2003, featuring top artists from around the world.NewJeans will join this year’s lineup, which includes popular Japanese acts like Creepy Nuts, Vaundy, Man with A Mission and SixTONES.Having taken the stage at Summer Sonic, one of Japan's biggest music festivals, in August last year, the group released its Japanese debut single "Supernatural" in June and sold more than 1 million copies within three weeks of its release.The group sold out two concerts as part of its Japanese tour, "Bunnies Camp 2024,” at the Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. It took the group one year and 11 months, the shortest span for a non-Japanese act, to perform at one of the biggest stadiums in the country.NewJeans is scheduled to appear on NTV's music program "with Music" on Nov. 9.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]