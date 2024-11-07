Tackling Trump risks to protect our interests (KOR)

Former U.S. president and Republican candidate Donald Trump won the Nov. 5 election. Upon grabbing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Trump declared, “We made history for a reason,” as he was projected to win in six of the seven battleground states. Trump broke away from the long tradition of the winner declaring victory after the rivaling candidate conceded.Trump hinted at a drastic shift in U.S. foreign policy by promising to “not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America.” The reaffirmation of his cherished tenet — “Make America Great Again” — heralds another seismic change in the security order of Northeast Asia and the rest of the world.Trump always perceives U.S. allies as countries who exploit America for their own sake. He proclaimed that he would swiftly end the Ukraine war, if elected. South Korea cannot be an exception. During campaigns, Trump boasted of his ability to prevent North Korea from “posing nuclear and missile threats” during his first term. It suggests a novel scheme to rebuild the existing security paradigm on the Korean Peninsula regardless of the Camp David Declaration between current U.S. President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol.The defense cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement, will be affected, too. In October, Seoul and Washington set the guidelines for the cost-sharing for five years from 2026. As a result, South Korea is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.09 billion) in 2026, up 8.3 percent from 2025. But Trump said he would demand South Korea to pay $10 billion — nine times bigger than the current number — after branding South Korea a “money machine.” During his first term, Trump demanded $10 billion as the defense cost from South Korea. After Seoul refused, he reduced the amount to $5 billion, which included the costs for deploying U.S. strategic assets to South Korea and flying U.S. satellites over the Korean Peninsula. If Trump rushes to strike a nuclear reduction deal with the North, that’s a disaster for the South.Our presidential office promised to open communication channels with the Trump camp as early as possible. President Yoon must directly meet with the president-elect, establish cooperation systems with his aides and find ways to realize the common interests of the two allies. Our government can refer to how the Park Geun-hye administration approached the Trump camp shortly after his election victory in 2016. Our government must also cooperate with Japan and other countries to establish a bilateral or multilateral network to protect our national interests. Trump will be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20 next year. The clock is ticking.도널드 트럼프(78) 공화당 후보가 5일(현지시간) 진행된 47대 미국 대통령 선거에서 사실상 당선됐다. 트럼프는 대통령 당선 기준인 270명의 선거인단을 확보한 뒤 "오늘 밤 우리는 역사를 만들었다. 45, 47대 대통령 당선을 영광으로 생각한다"며 승리 선언을 했다. 트럼프가 승리를 굳힘에 따라 그로버 클리브랜드 대통령(22, 24대) 이후 132년 만에 ‘징검다리 대통령’의 탄생이란 기록을 썼다. 미국 대선에선 상대 후보가 패배를 인정한 뒤 승리를 선언해 왔는데, 트럼프는 이런 관례도 깼다.특히 트럼프는 "제 몸에 힘이 남아 있는 한 강력하고 번영하는 미국을 만들 때까지 쉬지 않을 것"이라며 "미국을 가장 위대한 국가로 되돌려놓을 것"이라고 밝혀 대외 정책의 급변을 예고했다. 그가 선거 기간 동안 밝혔던 미국 우선주의(Make America Great Again)를 재확인하면서 향후 국제 및 동북아 안보 질서의 격변이 불가피할 전망이다.트럼프는 동맹국이 적국보다 미국을 이용했다고 인식해 왔다. 그래서 자신이 당선되면 미국의 막대한 지원으로 진행되는 우크라이나 전쟁을 조속히 종결시키겠다고 공언했다. 한·미 동맹을 토대로 북한과 '강 대 강'으로 대치 중인 한국도 영향을 받을 수 있어 매우 걱정되는 대목이다. 실제 트럼프는 선거 기간 한반도를 향해 "자신이 대통령을 할 때(1기)는 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협이 없었다. 전쟁을 막았다"고 했었다. 지난해 캠프 데이비드 선언 등 한·미·일 협력을 통한 대북 억제와 현재의 동북아 안보 구도의 재편을 시사한 것이다. ‘트럼프 리스크’가 현실로 다가온 셈이다.한·미가 이미 합의한 한·미 방위비 분담금 특별협정(SMA)도 우리에겐 부담이다. 한·미는 2026년부터 5년 동안 적용할 방위비 분담금의 기준을 지난달 확정했다. 2026년엔 올해보다 8.3% 인상한 1조5192억원을, 이후 매년 물가상승률을 반영한다는 조건이다. 그러나 트럼프는 “한국은 부자다. 현금인출기(money machine)”라며 현재보다 9배 늘어난 100억 달러(약 13조9700억원)를 요구하겠다고 공언했다. 트럼프는 1기 행정부 때도 한국에 100억 달러의 분담금을 요구했고, 한국이 거부하자 50억 달러로 줄인 청구서를 보냈다. 청구서엔 대북 무력 시위를 위한 전략폭격기의 한국 전개, 인공위성의 한반도 상공을 비행하는 것조차 담겼다는 전언도 있다. 특히 그가 북한과 직거래에 나서 북한 핵을 인정하고 군축 협상에 나선다면 한국 입장에선 재앙에 가깝다.윤석열 정부는 국내 정치 상황 관리 못지않게 트럼프 2기 행정부와의 관계 설정이 발등의 불이 됐다. 대통령실은 어제 “이른 시일 내에 당선인 측과 소통의 기회를 만들겠다”고 했다. 축하의 요식행위를 넘어 하루 빨리 트럼프를 직접 만나거나 공화당 핵심 인사와 협력체제를 구축해 양국이 동시에 이익을 추구할 치밀한 논리를 전달해야 한다. 트럼프 1기 때 협상 경험과 자료도 활용하길 바란다. 동시에 한·일 협력을 통해 공동으로 대응하고, 한국과 유사한 입장의 국가들과 다자 및 양자 구도를 갖추는 게 시급하다. 뉴저지에서 당선된 앤디 김 상원의원을 비롯해 미국 내 친한 인사들도 적극 활용해야 한다. 트럼프가 취임하는 내년 1월 20일까지 향후 70여 일은 한반도의 운명을 가를 시간이다. 격변을 막을 시간이 많지 않다.