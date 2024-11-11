 Blackpink’s Lisa, BTS’s Jimin, Le Sserafim among winners at 2024 MTV EMAs


Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 10:34
Blackpink member Lisa [NEWS1]

 
K-pop stars Blackpink's Lisa, BTS's Jimin and Le Sserafim won awards at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) on Sunday.
 
This year’s ceremony, held at Co-op Live in Manchester, Britain, saw Lisa win the "Best Collaboration" award for her song "New Woman," featuring Rosalía from Spain. She also received the "Biggest Fans" award, which acknowledges artists with significant fan followings. 
 

Related Article

 
BTS's Jimin won the "Best K-pop" award, while girl group Le Sserafim, who also performed at the event, took home the "Best Push" award. The "Best Push" award recognizes the most outstanding artist selected for MTV's PUSH campaign, featuring monthly in-depth interviews, performances and exclusive digital content.
 
Taylor Swift was the most-awarded artist of the night, winning four awards, including "Best Video," "Best Artist," "Best Live" and "Best U.S. Act."  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]


