 Korea plans coordinated response to trade uncertainty under Trump's new term
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Korea plans coordinated response to trade uncertainty under Trump's new term

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 10:43
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo speaks during a meeting held in Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo speaks during a meeting held in Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Korea plans to strengthen interministerial coordination to address uncertainties surrounding trade policies under the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States, the trade minister said Monday.
 
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo made the remarks during a meeting with trade-related ministries to discuss strategies for addressing potential changes in U.S. trade policies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
"While details of new policies under the Trump administration are still difficult to predict, it is important to thoroughly review pending bilateral trade agendas and seek countermeasures to maintain a stable trade relationship," Cheong said.
 
"As Korea-U.S. trade agendas have been managed in a stable manner so far, we plan to address any future issues thoroughly at a governmentwide level to alleviate uncertainties for our businesses and continue the mutually beneficial trade relationship," Cheong added.
 
The business community has been closely monitoring potential changes in U.S. trade policies, including the possibility of reducing or eliminating the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea South Korea Cheong In-kyo

More in Politics

Korea plans coordinated response to trade uncertainty under Trump's new term

Yoon orders forming of consultative body to prepare for Trump administration

Korean American Young Kim reelected to U.S. House of Representatives

First lady won't accompany Yoon on overseas trip this month, presidential office says

Yoon's approval rating hits 17%, sets all-time low for second straight week

Related Stories

Seoul in denial that Pyongyang scrapped moratorium on weapons tests

Blue House extends reservation hours, opens more gates for visitors

Lift interest rates

In the diplomatic kindergarten

In Kyo-don takes home hard-fought Taekwondo bronze
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)